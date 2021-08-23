Mirella appears in an unusual pose and differentiated volume draws attention

Mirella left fans simply shocked this Sunday afternoon (22). The celebrity released a click showing all his good shape and of course, impressed the crowd.
“That @segredolacrado is a blast everyone already knows, right? But look how frilly this lingerie is”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.
Recently, MC Mirella and Raissa Barbosa moved the internet to talk again about the fight they had in the past over a betrayal. MC accuses Raissa of having stayed with her husband, Dynho Alves, while the two were dating, in July 2019.
Mirella revived the issue while participating in a podcast saying she had prints that confirm his theory. Raissa rebutted the accusations on Twitter.
