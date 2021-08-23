‘Most Expensive Purchase of Life’: Lexa and her R$450,000 used Porsche

Singer reveals that she paid cash for the white and armored Porsche Macan, whose zero version can cost R$ 635,000

The singer Lexa revealed that she paid cash for her luxury car: a white, used and armored Porsche Macan, for R$ 450,000.

The revelation was made by the artist during a chat with her followers on Instagram, as found by the R7 portal. She said this “was the most expensive purchase she’s ever made in her entire life.”

According to the brand’s website, a similar zero km car can cost between R$ 415 thousand and R$ 635 thousand. However, Lexa’s car is used and was purchased in late 2020 as a Christmas gift to herself.

The vehicle purchased, according to the dealership where Lexa would have bought it, is from the year 2018/2019 and cost R$ 450,000. The singer said that she paid cash and that this was the first car she bought for herself.