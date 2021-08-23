Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with trailer on BR-163 in Nova Mutum – Só Notícias

The accident between a red Honda Bros and a white Volvo FH 540 was yesterday on the federal highway. Estevão da Silva, 26, did not resist the serious injuries and died while still on the spot. The truck driver was unharmed and refused service.

According to Rogério Kolzer, the Official Forensic and Technical Identification expert, the collision was frontal. “We found that the motorcycle invaded the cargo vehicle’s rolling lane and there was a collision on the front of the motorcycle, with the tractor horse’s right anterior sector,” he said.

The version initially pointed out is that Volvo was heading south and the motorcycle heading north. “It is possible to say that there was an invasion of the motorcycle’s lane, which could have been due to overtaking. We are going to prepare the expert report, which will be available to the police authority”, said Kolzer.

With the violent collision, the motorcycle was completely destroyed, the front tire and fork were torn off, as well as the seat. The cart, on the other hand, had its right front part damaged.

Estevão’s body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute for necropsy examinations. There are still no details about the funeral procedures.

As Só Notícias reported, in Sinop, 21-year-old Antonval Marim de Macedo died this morning after being involved in an accident on Ayrton Senna Street, in the Camping Clube neighborhood. He followed on a motorcycle, which collided in the back of a trailer, unconfirmed makes and models.

In another serious accident, 31-year-old Raquel Ramos Flach and her 4-year-old son died yesterday. The collision involved a GM D20 and a Fiat Toro, and was registered on the MT-419, which links Guarantã do Norte to Novo Mundo (233 and 264 kilometers from Sinop, respectively).

Only News/Luan Cordeiro (photo: publicity)