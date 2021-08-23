Motorola Moto G50 5G “Saipan” appears on Geekbench and enforces key specs

Motorola may be about to launch a new Moto G50 5G, different from the model code-named “Ibiza” announced in March. This time, the future cell phone – known as “Saipan” – appeared in Geekbench and reinforced some of the main specs. The benchmark indicates that it will score 546 on one core and 1695 on multi-core. In addition, it should come equipped with the Dimensity 700 mobile platform – from MediaTek –, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM memory and Android 11 as the operating system.

The information complements those that were revealed in the certification of Brazil by Anatel, at the beginning of this month of August. It signals the presence of a 4,700 mAh battery. A design leak days later showed that the smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera set, led by a 48 MP sensor. Additionally, it is expected to feature a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, as well as a biometric reader on the side of the body.