‘My son is going to be born in Brazil’, says Thaila Ayla | Fabia Oliveira

Posted 22/08/2021 11:40 | Updated 08/22/2021 11:43 AM

Thaila Ayala ended the controversy over the birth of her first child. The actress, who is in Mexico undergoing quarantine to enter the United States, denied that she intends to have her son on American soil. “For God’s sake, guys, of course not. My son will be born in Brazil, more precisely in Rio de Janeiro, which is where I live. I wanted him to be born in Recife, which is the land of Renato (Goes), but it will be in Rio itself,” said the actress to her Instagram followers.

She also said that she is already planning the delivery for the end of the year. “I really want it to be normal and humanized. But I want to be in the hospital, not at home. I know that the humanized has its limits in the hospital,” said Thaila at five months of pregnancy.