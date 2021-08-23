Nanda Costa displays belly on a trip with Lan Lanh in Paraty | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh enjoy in Paraty

This Sunday (22), actress Nanda Costa, along with her wife, Lan Lanh, enchanted followers on social networks when she appeared showing her bikini belly on a beach in Paraty.

The photo was published by DJ, who wrote in the caption “Good Sunday, Paraty”. The publication soon gained many likes and praise from fans in the comments.

Among the famous who melted are the actress Fabiana Karla, who commented “Oh beautiful”. The author Claudia Souto said “Beautiful!!”. And the actress Guta Stresser who commented “Beautiful as four”.