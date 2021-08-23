New Apple Watch, AirPods and iPad: See rumors about upcoming Apple products – Link

Apple Watch Series 7 should have square shape

First, next September comes the new generation of iPhone, which this year could be called iPhone 13. But there is also the new Apple Watch, iPad and AirPods, according to rumors and leaks from market analysts. It is unclear whether these products will be unveiled alongside Apple’s new smartphones or at separate events, which could take place in the same month or in October.

Despite this uncertainty, there are already details about the new products, which may gain a facelift after years without major news.

Read the main rumors below.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7, as the next model of Apple’s smart watch might be called, should get a visual makeover. According to Bloomberg news agency, the smartwatch must have square shape, and no longer round.

The change may seem small, but it’s the first design change since the first model, released in 2014 — and it’s a way to match the iPhone 12, which brought the same shape change last year. Until then, the Apple Watch had only grown in screen size, going from 38mm to 40mm and 42mm to 44mm.

It is unclear whether, with the design change, old watch straps will be able to fit the new Apple Watch.

For this edition, there is no mention of new sensors, something that has become expected by consumers every year. Meanwhile, competitors are gaining ground, like Samsung with the Galaxy Watch 4, which measures the user’s body fat index.

AirPods 3

Introduced in 2016 and creating a new product category (from wireless headphones and carrying case), AirPods headphones can also win new look, this time inspired by AirPods Pro, the high-end version of the product. Unlike this one, however, there should be no active noise cancellation, which can make the earpiece more accessible.

iPad mini 6

New iPad models are usually unveiled in October, usually at a separate event.

Bloomberg informs that a new one will be released iPad mini with new design and infinite screen (similar to iPad Air and iPad Pro) — it’s not known whether Apple’s smaller tablet will come with Touch ID or Face ID. The device should have a state-of-the-art processor and magnetic input for accessories such as keyboards. The iPad mini hasn’t gotten an update since XXXX.

The news agency also reports that the company’s low-cost iPad (named just as “iPad”) is expected to hit stores in the coming months, in its ninth generation. The tablet targets university and school audiences, so it shouldn’t bring so much news.

MacBook Pro

Apple’s new notebooks are usually unveiled along with the iPad — so much so that, this year, the new iMac was unveiled with the new iPad Pro, which won the same processor as the company, the M1 chip.

For the second half, rumors suggest that Apple will update the MacBook Pro lineup with the new chip manufactured by the company, continuing the trend of abandoning Intel processors. According to Bloomberg, the chip should be called a M1X and will be adopted in notebooks with 14-inch and 16-inch screens.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for getting exclusive leaks, says there’s a possibility these computers won miniLED screen, as already happens in the new iPad Pro and iMac.

Mac Mini

Despite having received the M1 chip last year, the Mac Mini, a portable computer that needs to be connected to an external monitor, should win the M1X chip in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. Also according to the agency, the device should bring more ports of entry, allowing more cables to be connected.