New bug in Metal Gear Solid stirs up speedrun community

A streamer known as Boba (yes, that’s her nickname) accidentally discovered a bug that can save over two and a half minutes on a Metal Gear Solid speedrun while casually playing and streaming the classic PlayStation game.

The streamer’s accidental discovery left a stir in the speedrunner community this week after Boba posted the snippet regarding the bug on her Twitter. Check out:

last night i broke metal gear

get rekt speedrunners pic.twitter.com/6tqhBvP5LA — 🌙 silly 🖤 (@boba_witch) August 15, 2021

What happens is that, with the bug, Boba skips an entire section of escape and shootouts, apparently just aiming for the guards who cornered her in a doorway.

In case you’re thinking that the bug could have been a one-time event and not necessarily a recurring one, know that speedrunners have tested and managed to reproduce the act, confirming that by detonating a chaff grenade in Solid Snake’s hands, the trick kicks into action.

There it is! Both proof we don’t need the rope and that we just need to stand at the door and aim at the guard. the guard will shoot us through the door it is consistent

it saves 2:30 minutes

and i love @boba_witch for just casually finding it. Thank YOU! 😀 pic.twitter.com/Qke9DGJKJT — MGSR | Hau5test❗️🐍🏃🏻‍♂️😷 (@hau5test) August 15, 2021

You don’t even need to get shot for Boba Skip. @dlimes13 Show me how to do it by detonating a chaff grenade in your hand with a good angle. Excuse my movement™ I have not played this game for a long time. pic.twitter.com/exoyqfCZyk — ApacheSmash❗️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ApacheSmash) August 15, 2021

In honor of the Boba skip the level 6 walkway door is now rebranded as the Boba door. pic.twitter.com/PuwnAtdkAb — TheLightningStrikes (@LightyStrikes) August 16, 2021

The bug was even named Boba Skip, in honor of the streamer who discovered it. And now, Metal Gear Solid’s speedrun time could set a new world record.

