New Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2023 appears with gigantic wing

One of the more extreme variants of the Porsche 911 is the GT3 RS, which takes the formula of the GT3 and improves it even further for a car that is almost at the limit of what is still allowed to drive on the streets. An example is the photos of the car in tests in Europe, with a gigantic active rear wing, among other things. The release is expected for next year.

This Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2023 prototype is still well camouflaged, although it doesn’t look like it, as it’s using body-color stickers to disguise its lines, as well as black bumper panels. For the most part, they just try to hide something, as it’s easy to notice the huge air intakes. The hood with a new and very aggressive design is not even covered. There must be a few more details disguised and it’s always funny to see the brand’s logo covered with duct tape. After all, this could be a car from another make, like a Chevrolet Onix.



20 Photos

We have to pay more attention to the rear due to the exaggerated size of this active wing. And look that it’s not even finished, because the connectors are with stickers too. The wing itself is fully exposed, showing that this will be the piece that will be in the final version. These photos were taken outside the Nürburgring circuit (Germany), with the 911 running very slowly, so the images are in a good quality that allows us to see every detail. When you zoom in on the photo, you can see that the wing is quite complex and, from the flat rear photo, it appears to be as wide as the entire RS.

The wings and air intakes may be overkill for some people, but they have important roles in the new GT3 RS. We’re hearing that the 4.0 six-cylinder boxer engine should deliver something close to 590 hp, although 570 hp is a more realistic figure for the model. With so much power, the sports car will take advantage of aerodynamic elements to deliver good handling. The next generation of the model may even set some records on some circuits.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer to know all the details about the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, as the debut is only expected for 2022.

Listen to Motor1.com’s podcast:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Follow Motor1.com Brasil on Facebook

Follow Motor1.com Brasil on Instagram