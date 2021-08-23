New Porsche 911 GT3: we accelerate sports car that Caio Castro will drive in 2022 – 08/21/2021

The 992 generation Porsche 911 now gets a semi-track version. It may not be the most powerful, nor the fastest, but it still managed to be no less than 16 seconds faster than its predecessor on the more than 20 km stretch of the Nurburgring-Nordschleife circuit in Germany. It’s the most radical 911.

The 911 GT3 reaches its seventh generation with an engine just 10 hp more powerful than its predecessor, from the 991 family. The 16-second gain is not related to the engine or gearshift, but to a strong aerodynamic and suspension improvement. Porsche has also invested heavily in the use of lightweight materials.

The car semi-track it is one of the latest models from Porsche with an aspirated engine. It is a 4.0 boxer of six cylinders, which generates 510 hp and 47.9 mkgf. Traction is rear.

The car prepared for the tracks, but with a slight aptitude to run on the streets and highways, had the 40 units offered in pre-sale in Brazil sold for R$ 1,149,000. Porsche is negotiating with its parent company, in Germany, a new batch of copies. Deliveries of those already sold begin in September.

It is also known that the model, modified for competition, will be used in the 2022 season of the Porsche Cup, a motorsport championship that has actor Caio Castro as one of the attractions among the drivers. But, before the artist takes the wheel, the UOL Cars had the opportunity to speed up the car in its “lighter” version and tells all the details. Check out!

design

1 / 10 Disclosure/Porsche two / 10 Disclosure/Porsche 3 / 10 Disclosure/Porsche 4 / 10 Disclosure/Porsche 5 / 10 Disclosure/Porsche 6 / 10 Disclosure/Porsche 7 / 10 Disclosure/Porsche 8 / 10 Disclosure/Porsche 9 / 10 Disclosure/Porsche 10 / 10 Disclosure/Porsche

The new 911 GT3 brings the look of the 992 lineup, but with many quirks. The full-matrix, anti-glare, four-point signature headlamps are a common element. On the other hand, the front has a diffuser that can be adjusted in four levels (mechanically) at the dealership, according to the customer’s taste.

At the bottom, air passes to the two vents under the hood, with the aim of improving aerodynamics. The front axle also features an automatic height adjustment. It can be up to 30 cm higher, to pass, for example, in garages with ramps or streets with deep ditches.

This capability, inherited from the 911 Turbo S, is one of the few features of the 911 GT3 designed for driving in cities and other everyday conditions. For the rest, everything in the sports car was developed to get the best performance on the track.

The version available in Brazil has a carbon fiber roof as an optional item, to reduce weight and center of gravity. The front and rear windows also use lightweight materials. The 911 GT3 2022 weighs 1,435 kg.

The rear also features a four-stage adjustable diffuser and full isolation, even from the two six-cylinder exhaust outlets. According to Porsche, the aerodynamic load behind is up to 60 kg.

The immense aerofoil contributes to this, which received a new support bar, the same used in the brand’s race cars. Porsche reports that downforce is up to 150% higher.

The wheels have 20 inches at the front and 21″ at the rear. For the version on sale in Brazil, carbon-ceramic brakes are standard.

Interior and equipment

Image: Disclosure/Porsche

The two rear seats were eliminated for the installation of protection bars. The front ones are from a race car, glued to the ground and made of carbon fiber, a material that is shown on the back.

Adjustments are manual to reduce weight. Only the tall one is electric. The height, however, changes little. The driving position is always firmly attached to the ground, allowing for greater sensitivity to the car’s reactions.

The seats are covered in leather with visible stitching to match the bodywork. In the case of the reviewed sample, in a shade called Shark blue by Porsche – very similar to the already famous Miami Blue color, but a little darker.

Alcantara with visible stitching is also on the door, which also has carbon fiber details. The sound system of the 911 GT3 is a premium Bose brand.

The dashboard is the same as the 911 Carrera line, with five elements. The central, analog, is the tachometer, and the others are virtual and configurable. The pilot can choose what information he wants to see.

But there is a quirk: Track mode. When activated, it projects information pertinent to driving on the track, such as tire pressure and G-force.

The multimedia center has a touch-sensitive screen, GPS navigator, mirroring with smartphones and controls for adjusting suspensions and driving modes, among other functions.

As for dimensions, the 911 GT3 is 4.57 meters long and 1.28 meters high. It is 2.4 cm shorter than the Turbo S version.

Performance

Image: Disclosure/Porsche

The gearbox of the 911 GT3 is the PDK, automated with two clutches. But in the case of the semi-track car, it has only seven speeds, one less than the Turbo S. Porsche explains that the eighth gear works in the Carrera model as an overdrive, to improve fuel consumption and provide more comfort.

In the model aimed at the tracks, in which the interior eliminates many items in order to reduce weight, the eighth gear was considered unnecessary by the automaker. In addition to representing 20 kg less, it also made the ratios shorter, something important to improve performance.

If in turbo engines the torque usually comes at low rpm, this aspiration was made to keep the rotation high. Power of 510 hp is delivered at 8,400 rpm and torque at 47.9 mkgf. The order is to forget about the speed (digitally shown on the panel) and always keep an eye on the tachometer so that the pointer is always pointed to the right. In this way, the car performs at its best.

The quick gearshift plays its role masterfully, without letting the engine lose rpm when changing gears. The result is a 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. It’s way more than the 2.8 seconds on the Turbo S, but the 911 GT3 is more grounded.

The aerodynamic force is so strong that it’s as if the car is always being pulled under, unable to lose grip with the track. That’s right with 100% traction in the rear, creating a visceral force with the engine, also in the rear – the Turbo S has a 4×4 system on demand.

The test was carried out at the Velo Città race track, in Mogi Guaçu (SP), with a total of 13 curves, most of them low and medium speed. There, the 911 GT3 made it clear why it is unbeatable on the tracks. The conditions are ideal for evaluating the power of aerodynamics and how it interferes with factors such as balance.

At very high speed and with a lot of hard braking, on just one occasion the sports car had to activate its electronic systems – stability and traction control, among others – to correct the trajectory. Even provoked, it turned out to be a virtually error-proof car, with impressive speed especially when exiting corners.

The 911 Turbo S is also very balanced but, also designed to run on a daily basis, not as much as the GT3. In a parallel with Formula 1, the semi-track model would be Red Bull, which invests heavily in aerodynamics to be an easy-to-drive car.

The Turbo S would be Mercedes, a little less balanced, but with a more vigorous engine. And, with tires more suitable for the track, even without being semi-slicks, the GT3, in a direct dispute, would be able to discount all its power disadvantage in the corners.

This with a sound rare to hear in today’s cars, which are increasingly muffled by turbines. The 911 GT3 is the symphony of the high revving aspirated engine. And the two exhaust outlets even bring amplifiers to make the noise even more exciting.

In addition to aerodynamics, the car brings other features to reinforce its balance. The directional rear axle is standard. At high speed, the rear wheels rotate in the same direction as the front wheels to improve cornering performance.

Another new addition to the 992 line of the 911 GT3 is the double wishbone front suspension. Among other benefits, it makes better compensation for the dip of the body in braking.

Verdict

Image: Disclosure/Porsche

Here in Brazil, seeing a 911 around is not so common, but in Europe and the USA the sports car is a used car even to go to the supermarket. This is in the case of Carrera models: S, Turbo, Turbo S, etc.

The GT3 keeps the best things about the Carrera when it comes to sportsmanship, but without any concern for everyday life. You can even use it around, but it won’t be comfortable, starting with the racing car seats. GT3’s goal is to be that unbeatable car on a track day.

But, despite having tested the model only on the track, I can already imagine the pleasure of “boarding” with this machine on a road trip, preferably with stretches of saw. But as long as the roads are in good condition.