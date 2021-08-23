New Volkswagen Jetta 2022 changes its look and gains more equipment

This is the new Volkswagen Jetta 2022. After approximately 3 years on the market, the current generation reaches the middle-age facelift with important news – but that we will see partially in Brazil. The restyle comes with a mission to make the sedans more competitive in the US and includes changes to the design of the front, a new 1.5 TSI engine and more equipment. It should reach the Brazilian market in 2022, probably only in the GLI version.

On the outside, changes to the new Jetta 2022 include a revamped bumper, revised grille and fog lamps with a more vertical format. On the new Jetta GLI, red accents stand out, exclusive mesh grille, double exhaust (now with larger outlets) and lower part of the bumper with honeycomb-like elements. On the side, the contour of the windows is chromed on the standard versions and darkened on the Sport and GLI models. In all versions the headlights and flashlights are LED, but only the GLI has projectors.



43 Photos

In addition, there are new body color options and redesigned wheels for each version. The palette includes 7 different shades – highlighting the new Kings Red Metallic, Oryx White Metallic and Rising Blue Metallic. Wheels are unique in each finish, starting at 16 inches on the standard Jetta and reaching 18 inches on the sporty GLI. If preferred, the GLI customer can choose between two other drawing options, including black paint.

In the cockpit, the digital instrument panel is now standard, being 8 inches on the standard Jetta (although VW has not released pictures of it) and 10 inches on the GLI. The Jetta 2022’s list of new features also includes on-board Wi-Fi, wireless charger for smartphones, wireless connection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and new seat cover options. If the customer prefers, he can opt for black or brown leather covering. The GLI has contrasting red stitching throughout the interior and perforated leather seats with red lining.

The driving assistance features of the IQ.DRIVE package are available as standard from the intermediate version. The list includes forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, active blind spot detector, rear traffic warning, lane assistance, adaptive autopilot (ACC), travel assistant (semi-autonomous steering) and assistant emergency.

Under the hood, the new 1.5 TSI engine stands out, replacing the 1.4 TSI used so far. Already used in the SUV Taos, it delivers 160 hp of power and 25.4 kgfm of torque and can be associated with a 6-speed manual or 8-position automatic transmission. Despite this change in the US, we will hardly see this engine in Brazil. If the Jetta returns to have versions beyond the GLI around here, the automaker should bet on the well-known 1.4 TSI with 150 hp, as it is already adapted to use ethanol and is produced in São Carlos (SP).

In the GLI model, the propellant is the well-known 2.0 TSI, which develops 230 hp and 35.7 kgfm of force, which remains unchanged. The gearbox in this case can be 6-speed manual or automated 7-speed DSG and dual clutch. That is, there was no change in relation to the pre-facelift model, without even a new adjustment in the suspension or gear ratio.

In the North American market, sales of the Jetta 2022 will start in fourth quarter of this year. In Brazil, the launch of the new range should not take long to happen. Proof of this is that prototypes of the restyled model have already been spotted in tests around here in the GLI version (the only one sold here). The expectation is that the model produced in Mexico will soon enter the brand’s launch calendar, which also includes the renovation of Polo and Virtus and the debut of the Polo Track, arriving here in 2022.

Listen to Motor1.com’s podcast:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Follow Motor1.com Brasil on Facebook

Follow Motor1.com Brasil on Instagram