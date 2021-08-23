Nice x Marseille, for the French, has widespread confusion between players and fans; Payet is hit and Gerson exchanges aggressions with rival

Sad scenes at the Allianz Riviera in Nice. In the final half of the second stage of the derby between Olympique de Marseille and Nice, for the French Championship, a generalized confusion between players of the two teams and the home team’s fans ended in an invasion of the field and the end of the match.

The turmoil began 29 minutes into the second half, when attacking midfielder Payet, annoyed, indicated that he was hit and threw back an object thrown in his direction by Nice fans, as had been happening throughout the match. Tempers rose and the Marseille players went up in defense of their teammate.

Midfielder Guendouzi and defender Álvaro González were the first to argue with the fans, in a general fight that involved players from both teams, and ended on the field after the security barrier was broken. In the confusion, midfielder Gerson even exchanged aggressions with defender Todibo, from Nice.

Nice won the match 1-0, with a goal from Dolberg. The game was suspended by refereeing and was paralyzed for about an hour, and negotiations about a return to the match raced between referees, captains and club presidents, while the police formed a cordon in the stands.

In the end, Nice returned to the field, but Marseille did not. The referee decided to close the match.

Check out photos of the mess:

Marseille’s French midfielder Dimitri Payet (R) speaks as Marseille’s Argentine head coach Jorge Sampaoli (C) as he is steered by a colleague during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France on August 22, 2021. – The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was halted on August 22, 2021, when fans of the home side invaded the pitch and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet. An AFP journalist at the game said trouble flared in the 75th minute when Marseille star Payet, who had been targeted by plastic bottles every time he took a corner, lobbed one back into the stands. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) Photo: VALERY HACHE / AFP