Nobru banned from Twitch for broadcast by Corinthians and Athletico-PR; channel back on air

Bruno “Nobru”, one of the main streamers in Brazil and an open Corinthians fan, was banned from the Twitch this Sunday. The former Timon player of the Free Fire team was broadcasting the club’s duel against Athletico-PR on his channel at the time of the punishment.

Just before the end of the match, the platform removed the punishment and the channel of Nobru came back on the air – the punishment lasted just over an hour.

Nobru talked about the punishment in his Twitter and pointed out that he was authorized to view the broadcast. He also stated that he will file a lawsuit against those responsible for the action.

“The game was authorized to be broadcast, I’m not crazy to broadcast something without consulting or having family permission, but relax, we’ll reactivate the channel and file a lawsuit with who took down Live, hugs and I’m coming home, GO CORINTHIANS! !!”, wrote the influencer – see below.

Bruno was invited by Athletico-PR to show the match on his channel on Twitch. The disclosure took place at the beginning of the week and was carried out through a partnership between the 3C Gaming, responsible for taking care of the player’s career, LiveMode, a technology company, and the Paraná club itself, which has the rights to broadcast the games at home.

Corinthians, by the way, filed a lawsuit against Athletico-PR’s releases for both the Nobru channel and Rádio Jovem Pan. Understand the case better here.

Editor’s note: the story was updated at 6:27 pm after the Nobru channel returned to the air.

