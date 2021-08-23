Nobru to refund subs after ban in Brasileirão game | free fire

World and Brazilian Free Fire champion for Corinthians in 2019, Nobru was invited by Athletico-PR to broadcast the match between the two clubs with images. The only requirement imposed by Hurricane was that the broadcast should be for subscribers (subs) only. Even so, Twitch banned the channel and only released it an hour later, just before the game ended.
In a publication on Twitter, Nobru declared that he was authorized to transmit images of the Brasileirão game and said he would file a lawsuit against those who took down the live.
Afterwards, Nobru said he was looking for solutions with Twitch to reimburse “everyone who gave sub to watch the game”: