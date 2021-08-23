Offensive? Samsung jokes about Steve Jobs and annoys users

#Samsung has gone too far. This kind of marketing is the worst I’ve ever seen in a company on Earth. Really sammy? Mocking a dead man? This makes me regret every second of using my samsung phone by now. Thread. 👇 pic.twitter.com/dQNCcUzGAV

The case was pointed out by Twitter user Yahia Sayed. According to him, the description of the default theme of One UI 3.1 in Samsung’s iTest app for iOS, which presents an offense referring to Steve Jobs. Check the description:

Samsung users are all unique and they like their phones to be unique too. None “high collar wearer” should dictate how your phone is. Check out some of the other themes…

Although the description doesn’t mention Steve Jobs’s name, it’s easy to spot the reference, as turtlenecks and jeans were hallmarks of his wardrobe at Apple presentations. The CEO’s idea was to show that he preferred something more practical and comfortable over a suit.