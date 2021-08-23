One of the creators of the SUS, health doctor José Alberto Hermógenes dies in Salvador from complications from Covid | Bahia

One of the creators of the Unified Health System (SUS), health care physician José Alberto Hermógenes died in Salvador as a result of a severe acute respiratory syndrome, due to complications from Covid-19. He was 76 years old.

José Alberto admitted to the Hospital da Bahia on June 30th. On August 10, he was transferred to a palliative care clinic. The doctor’s wake will be at 10 am this Monday (23). His body will be cremated at 10:30 am, at Bosque da Paz Cemetery, in Nova Brasília.

He was one of the main articulators of the Brazilian Health Reform, which gave rise to the SUS. José Alberto coordinated the National Health Reform Commission project in 1987, which was also approved by the National Constituent Assembly in 1988.

José Alberto was also Secretary of Health of Bahia and Secretary General of the Ministry of Health during the administrations of Ministers Roberto Santos and Jamil Haddad. In 1993, he became interim minister of health.

The sanitary doctor was also president of the Public Health Services Foundation (FSESP) and Bahiafarma, in addition to the secretary of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs at the Ministry of Health.

José Alberto was vaccinated against Covid-19 in February and had comorbidities that aggravated his health, when he was hospitalized in June. There are no details about which chronic illness the doctor had. The Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco) paid tribute to the doctor.

