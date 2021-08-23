‘Out of the box’, says Rainer Cadete about having fluid sexuality

The actor Rainer Cadet, who will play a homosexual booker Visky in the soap opera “Secret Truths”, which returns to TV Globo as of Tuesday (24), gave an interview to the newspaper Extra and revealed that his sexuality is fluid. “Out of the box,” he assumed.

“I define myself outside the box. I don’t see sexuality as something concrete that you’re going to put in a mold on the wall. She has this place to surprise us in many ways. I think there are several sexualities and they flow, I feel like that”, said Cadete.

The idea of ​​fluid sexuality is one of the themes discussed about his character in Walcyr Carrasco’s plot: “The soap opera is more erotic. These pens are more accentuated, which I think is fantastic. Because there is nothing more natural and normal than the human body and sex”, assessed the artist

“I accept my body as it is. We’ve lived for many years with this lack of sex. Everyone does it, but it’s taboo, in Brazilian cinema and TV. I think it’s really cool to mess with prejudices, I love to problematize and bring up healthy issues, to discuss in a mature way”, concluded Cadete.

