Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira participate in a barbecue in Rio; see photos – 22/08/2021

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira, the hottest couple of the moment, participated today in a barbecue at a hotel in Ilha Grande, Angra dos Reis (RJ). Chef Monique Gabiatti, who promoted the event, posted photos with the two.

“Why so much beauty together”, commented the chef while posing with the actress and the singer. It also showed Diogo Nogueira singing his hit “Pé Na Areia” during the meeting and showed Paolla having fun to the sound of her boyfriend.

After many rumors, Paolla and Diogo made their relationship official on July 23rd. A day later, she participated in a concert by the singer in Rio, went on stage and they kissed.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram