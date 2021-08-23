Paulo Rafael, guitarist of Alceu Valença, dies, aged 66

Guitarist Paulo Rafael, aged 66, died in the early morning of this Monday (23), in Rio de Janeiro, as a result of liver cancer. He was one of the greatest instrument players in the country and was part of the singer Alceu Valença’s team since 1975. The musician was also part of Ave Sangria, an emblematic band of psychedelic rock. He leaves behind a wife, a daughter and a granddaughter.

“It is with great regret and heartache that we communicate the loss of our dear Paulo Rafael, aged 66. Our Paulinho left us after a fight with cancer and died in the early morning of this Monday, August 23, in Rio de Janeiro”, he says note sent by the family. According to a note posted on the guitarist’s Instagram by his son, the wake will be at the Penitence Cemetery, in Rio, chapel 8, at 11:15 am, and the cremation ceremony, at 1:15 pm.

The report spoke with the musician’s niece, 44-year-old designer Rafaella Rafael. According to her, “he had been undergoing cancer treatment for a while and was recently in the hospital”, and that, in addition to working with Alceu Valença, they were both “very good friends”.

See the full note of the guitarist’s family:

Considered one of the best guitarists in Brazil and owner of an unmistakable style, the Caruaruense, Paulo Rafael was notable for his long-lived career, first with Ave Sangria, later as an inseparable partner of Alceu Valença, with whom he played for over 45 years, in addition to several participations in projects and as a producer for renowned artists.

Paulo Rafael has always walked the paths of simplicity, honesty and genius and leaves behind a wife, daughter and granddaughter.

As he himself said: Let’s go to the light.

Rafael Maciel Neto, Graça Rafael and family members.”

life and career

Paulo Rafael was born in Caruaru, Agreste, and had been on the road for 48 years, with works atPhetus (with Lailson and Zé da Flauta), then with Ave Sangria, Rútila Máquina (with Tonia Schubert and Márcio Lomiranda), three solo albums, soundtracks songs, and with the Primavera nos Dentes project (Charlie Gavin, Duda Brack, Felipe Ventura and Pedro Coelho). He recorded three solo albums, Orange (1992), Vagalume (1995) and Alado (2010).

talking to JC In a report on Canadian band Rush earlier this year, the guitarist commented on the temporal connection the Canadians made. “They built this bridge from the 70s with what was modern at the time. They were visionaries, mainly in the instrumental part. They played in the 80s what would be current in the 90s and after”, he said. “When I met Rush, I asked myself: ‘what is this sound?’ “he stated.

repercussion

The president of Fundarpe, Marcelo Canuto, issued a note of regret for the death of Paulo Rafael. “He was one of the most affectionate and conciliatory guys I’ve ever lived with. I met Paulo for over 40 years and always admired his inventiveness in music. It was an example of how to deal with fame and the artistic world in a professional way, but without lose the passion for what I did. I lost a friend and also one of my idols.”

On social networks, musicians, communicators, friends and fans say goodbye to the artist.

