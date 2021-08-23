Peeing in the bath can be harmful to women’s health, expert warns

Urinating while showering is a common practice among most people, in addition to relieving the bladder, the habit helps the environment, as it can reduce the consumption of water used to flush the toilet. Despite appearing harmless, this can be harmful to women’s health, as warned pelvic floor physiotherapist Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas.

+ Shaving the intimate region may increase the risk of infection during childbirth

+ Do you suffer from severe colic? Learn why and how to relieve pain with natural supplements

Recently, the expert used TikTok to explain that the practice can have consequences for the pelvic floor muscles and the association of the brain with the noise of water.

“There are two things I want to focus on: the overall bladder conditioning perspective and the pelvic floor perspective. If you urinate in the shower or turn on a faucet, or turn on the shower and then sit on the toilet while the water is running, you are creating an association in your brain between the sound of running water and the need to pee,” he said. Jeffrey-Thomas.

According to her, this habit can result in pelvic floor dysfunction, both now and in the future, and potentially lead to problems with leaking urine when hearing water noise. The specialist also reinforced that, due to the female anatomy, peeing standing up can also be harmful. “Even if you put one leg up, your pelvic floor won’t relax properly, which means you won’t empty your bladder very well,” he explained.

See too

+ Fall did not cause the death of actress Carla Daniel’s boyfriend, according to report

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach