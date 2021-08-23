Positive Broad Week with Weak Dollar, High Commodities and Heavy Agenda

The signals emitted by the Chinese economy and all the local political noise, which extended to the weekend with the request for impeachment by the STF, marked a week of volatility, an emptied global agenda and fears about the advances of the pandemic at a global level.

Despite today’s recovery, since the peak in May, several metallic commodities are witnessing an intense price return cycle, with the exception of the high and “stable” one, with emphasis on the strong loss, given the dissolution of several Chinese stocks.

The peak of Chinese stocking of raw materials was in January this year, while that of iron ore intensified until the end of April, and then began to decline.

This scenario could mean, at some point, the resumption of prices and China’s purchasing force, were it not for the issue of the Delta variant and how much this creates uncertainty about what has been happening in the second largest economy in the world.

Port closures, manufacturing regions, the problem of neighbors, and also the problem of avoiding growing financial risks, to balance with stable economic growth.

In terms of health, although it has shown to be less lethal, most likely due to the number of people vaccinated in the world, the Delta variant has a very high transmission speed, creating fear for governments to repeat the events observed in the middle of last year.

Countries in Oceania have already connected in ‘full panic’ mode, with lockdowns and various restrictions, while the rest of the world continues to look for more balanced alternatives, for the time being, to avoid a new economic collapse.

Local and international politics are also playing their role this week, with the political noise, which seemed to lose strength, being resumed with the issue of impeachment in the STF and possible protests on September 7, in addition to intellectual contortionism to withdraw expenses, in particular precatory, the spending ceiling, which pleases a good part of the congress.

Overseas, the popularity of has plummeted, as well as the chances of approval of a robust plan, beyond the US$ 1.2 tri already approved, and now the focus is on the USA, , Jackson Hole and, locally, the .

OPENING OF MARKETS

The opening in Europe is positive and NY futures open higher after a week of heavy losses.

In Asia-Pacific, positive markets, with improving influencing energy companies.

The trades lower against most central currencies, while the Treasuries operate positive in all maturities.

Among the high metal commodities, they recover iron ore and .

Crude Oil opens higher in and New York, helped by a weaker global dollar.

The volatility index opens up 0.59%.

EXCHANGE

Dollar in cash: BRL 5.3807 / -0.63%

: US$ 1.17 / 0.239%

: ¥ 110.09 / 0.255%

: US$ 1.37 / 0.338%

: 5396.76 / -0.65%

FUTURE INTEREST (DI)

DI – July 22: 7.95% pa (0.19%)

DI – January 23: 8.40% pa (-1.06%)

DI – January 25: 9.56% pa (-1.65%)

DI – January 27: 10.00% pa (-1.67%)

STOCK EXCHANGES

CLOSURE

: 0.7580% / 118,053 points

: 0.6476% / 35,120 points

: 1.1888% / 14,715 points

: 1.78% / 27,494 points

: 1.05% / 25,110 points

: 0.39% / 7,490 points

OPENING

: 0.257% / 15848.68 points

: 0.893% / 6685.27 points

: 0.409% / 7116.88 points

: 0.68% / 118758.00 points

0.807% / 4436.90 points

: 0.282% / 15127.50 points

COMMODITIES

Bloomberg Index: 1.30% / 92.35 points

WTI Oil: 3.04% / $63.98

Brent Oil: 3.44% / $67.25

Gold: 0.37% / $1,788.35

Iron Ore: 0.65% / ‎‎ $160.54

: 1.33% / $1,306.50

: 0.79% / $540.50

: 1.23% / $179.80

: -0.05% / $19.57