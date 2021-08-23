Pregnant Afghan has baby inside US military plane | World

A pregnant Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl inside a US military plane after fleeing Afghanistan. During a flight from a base in the Middle East to Germany, the mother went into labor and began to have complications.
The pilot decided to fly lower to increase the air pressure in the aircraft. The maneuver worked and helped to stabilize the mother’s health status.
Afghan is taken to the health unit after having a daughter on a plane — Photo: Reproduction
After landing, the military assisted the woman in labor and the baby was born in the cargo area of the plane. The girl and her mother were taken to a medical unit in the city and are doing well. Information is from the US Air Force.
Mothers deliver children to soldiers
VIDEO: Soldier pulls baby into Kabul airport amid turmoil
With the Taliban coming to power in Afghanistan, stories like this have become routine in the country. The scenes of women trying to deliver their young children to save them as a crowd squeezed in to try to flee the country because of the Taliban’s takeover moved and worried many people (see below). Some children were even injured by the fence wires.
Farista Rahmani, Hadiya’s mother, lost her husband, Ali Musa Rahmani, and was afraid that her daughter would be injured or fall and be trampled underfoot in the melee. That’s why he decided to hand the baby over to soldiers, according to Reuters.
Baby delivered by parents at the airport in Kabul receives care from soldiers
The soldiers then took charge of changing Hadiya’s diaper and feeding her, as well as ensuring a rotation of laps for her to calm down.
The UN Refugee Agency calls on countries bordering Afghanistan to keep their borders open for the entry of immigrants.
The United States on Saturday (21) advised that Americans in Afghanistan avoid going to the airport in Kabul, after thousands of people tried to flee the country after the Taliban took power.