President of Atltico criticizes ban on cheering: ‘Feira Hippie can’

The athletic president highlighted that, during the morning, around 30,000 people attended the Hippie Fair – most, according to him, without masks. On Wednesday, when Mineiro received almost 18 thousand fans at Galo x River, the audience that entered the stadium had to present the exam with a negative result for COVID-19. Srgio then asked: why Hippie Fair can and football stadium not?
“We respect the decision made by them, the Atltico will always fulfill their obligations in my mandate, God willing. But without making any judgments about it, I would like to understand why here at the hippie fair, earlier, there were more than 30,000 people here”, he stressed.
On Wednesday, 17,030 spectators paid a ticket (income over R$2.68 million) to watch Atltico’s victory over River Plate, 3-0, in Mineiro, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The total number of people in the surroundings of the stadium was much higher, as many people without tickets came to the venue to enjoy the party.
Other failures were detected in the sale of alcoholic beverages on the streets, the delay in opening the terrace, the crowding in access to the stadium, the poor inspection, the disrespect for the mandatory use of masks inside Mineiro and the large number of fans gathered at the exit after the closure of the match.
With the decline of the Belo Horizonte city hall in terms of public presence, Atltico is studying the possibility of hosting the semifinal games of the Copa Libertadores at the National Stadium, in Braslia, or at Parque do Sabi, in Uberlndia-MG. Galo will face Palmeiras on September 21 (away) and September 28 (home), two Tuesdays, at 9:30 pm.
