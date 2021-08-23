President of Atltico criticizes ban on cheering: ‘Feira Hippie can’

Srgio Coelho recorded a video at the Hippie Fair to criticize the ban on fans in the stadiums of Belo Horizonte (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Bruno R. Schwatz)

the president of athletic, Srgio Coelho, received with surprise the decision of the city of Belo Horizonte in prohibit the presence of fans in football games. The measure was taken this Sunday by the municipal administrative due to flaws in COVID-19 health prevention protocols in two test events: Galo x River, on Wednesday, for Copa Libertadores, and Cruzeiro x Confiana, on Friday, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The President of @Athletic always lucid, balanced and coherent, he manifested himself on the City Hall’s prohibition on receiving tested and vaccinated fans in the @Mining. It is consistent with what is expected of our leaders and rulers. Congratulations, Srgio Coelho! pic.twitter.com/h9bBJcrz0F %u2014 Bruno R. Schwatz (@BrunusMG) August 22, 2021 To demonstrate his dissatisfaction with PBH, Srgio Coelho recorded a video without a mask at the Feira Hippie – a traditional art, craft, clothing and food trade point on Sundays on Avenida Afonso Pena, in downtown Belo Horizonte. The representative from Alvinegro addressed the message to the capital’s secretary of Health, Jackson Machado, and to mayor Alexandre Kalil. The content was shared on Twitter by Bruno Schwatz, director of Instituto Galo.

“I always come here to the Hippie Fair, I think it’s super cool, a lot of people working, great show. I was surprised by the news, but before giving any position, I would like to hear from Dr. Jackson Machado, Health Secretary for the municipality of Belo Horizonte, and also the mayor – I do not know if he will give us this pleasure to explain himself ”, said Coelho.

The athletic president highlighted that, during the morning, around 30,000 people attended the Hippie Fair – most, according to him, without masks. On Wednesday, when Mineiro received almost 18 thousand fans at Galo x River, the audience that entered the stadium had to present the exam with a negative result for COVID-19. Srgio then asked: why Hippie Fair can and football stadium not?

“We respect the decision made by them, the Atltico will always fulfill their obligations in my mandate, God willing. But without making any judgments about it, I would like to understand why here at the hippie fair, earlier, there were more than 30,000 people here”, he stressed.