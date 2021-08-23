President of Galo after PBH decision to veto fans: ‘Surprised’

The president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, spoke about the return of the ban on fans in stadiums in Belo Horizonte, a measure that will be made official this Monday (23). The Alvinegro leader visited the Hippie Fair, a traditional weekly event in the capital and made a comparison with the decision taken by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte.

In the video, recorded by a fan, the representative from Alvinegro talks to another fan, but shows the crowd at the Hippie Fair and questions the difference in treatment for the cultural sector in relation to leisure.

The measure taken by the City Hall happened due to incidents that occurred in the matches between Atlético and River Plate, for the Libertadores Cup, on the last 18th, and Cruzeiro e Confiança, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, on the 20th, both at Mineirão.

“”I was surprised by the news. Before giving any position, I would like to hear from the Belo Horizonte health secretary. and certainly, the covid-19’s coping coordinator, the reasons for the decision. And also the mayor. But without making any value judgment, I would like to understand that, because here at the Hippie Fair, it had more than 30 thousand people. You can here and you can’t at the stadium, where there is a tested audience. There can be no public at the stadium and at the Hippie Fair it can. Let’s await the explanation and then make our position,” declared Sérgio Coelho.

