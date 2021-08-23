PRF incorporates luxury cars of up to R$ 500 thousand seized from drug dealers and transforms them into vehicles; Photos

The Federal Highway Police gained substantial reinforcements to carry out its operations on the highways of Brazil. That’s because, after authorization from the Federal Court, the corporation transformed into vehicles seven luxury cars seized from drug dealers in recent months and incorporated them to be used in special operations and exhibition events. If added together, the vehicles are worth approximately R$ 2 million.

As with all regular vituras, PRF applied identification stickers, sirens, radio communication system, paint and everything that is entitled. The imposing vehicles are:

Range Rover Velar P300 SE R-Dynamic;

Range Rover Velar P300 SE R-Dynamic: vehicle seized from drug dealers may be worth more than R$500,000 on the market Photo: Disclosure

Porsche Cayenne GTS;

Toyota Tundra 5.7 V8;

Mercedes Benz E300

BMW 330I M Sport 2.0

BMW 320I 2.0

BMW 320I, one of the cars that reinforces the PRF Photo: Disclosure