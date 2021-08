Facebook

Indonesian developer Ozysoft announced Project Buramoto, a fantasy 3D platform, action and adventure game based on the folktales of Borneo.

Project Buramoto is slated for late 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. A prototype demo is planned for the last quarter of 2021.

Further details were not released. See the ad trailer below.