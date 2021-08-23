Queen Elizabeth II guard arrested for harassment of recruits

Two recruits from Coldstream Guards, a British army infantry troop, were reportedly sexually harassed with a sex toy by a guard of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, in an “initiation ritual”, according to The Mirror.

The crime would have taken place just two days after the recruits began their activities at Coldstream Guards. The guard accused of committing the harassment was arrested. He was responsible for the security of the Queen’s residence.

Also according to The Mirror, around 17,000 members of the UK Armed Forces have suffered some form of physical, racial or sexual abuse from peers in the last year – the equivalent of 12%. But surveys show that more than 90% don’t speak out because they fear they won’t be taken seriously.