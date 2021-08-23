Home Entertainment Questioned, affair prefers not to label relationship with Eduardo Costa: “Today together”

Questioned, affair prefers not to label relationship with Eduardo Costa: “Today together”

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0

The businesswoman Mariana Polastreli and the singer have been together since June

Per metropolises in August 22, 2021 at 4:41 pm.

affair by Eduardo Costa, Mariana Polastreli opened a question box on Instagram this Friday (20/8). When asked if she was dating the singer, the businesswoman changed the subject.

“We are in search of happiness. Today together!” he wrote. A heartfelt emoji accompanied the response.

Photo: Reproduction

The couple has been together since June. Mariana is accused by her ex-husband of “abandoning” the family, without giving any explanations, to stay with the countryman.

To read the full article on the Metrópoles portal, partner of Band B, Click here.

