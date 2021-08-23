Radio Atlântida communicator Magro Lima dies of Covid in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

The communicator Marcos Lazzarotto, better known as Magro Lima, died at 12:10 pm this Sunday (22), as a result of Covid, at Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre.

Presenter and producer of the program Pretinho Basico, on Rádio Atlântida, Magro Lima leaves his wife, Lisangela Preissler, and son, Fernando, who turns 6 in October. Read below the note from Grupo RBS.

“In addition to the family, he also leaves his colleagues, friends and listeners missed, and a legacy of good humor and lightness in his way of facing life, a trademark for which he will always be remembered,” says a company statement.

In January, Magro told the radio audience that he was facing a neurological disease that affected several peripheral nerves in the body, causing stiffness in the muscles and impacting speech and mobility.

Back in August, he contracted Covid and since the 8th, he was hospitalized in serious condition at the ICU.

Born on March 13, 1979, Magro Lima graduated in Publicity and Advertising at PUCRS and, since 2006, has worked at Grupo RBS. He started his career at the company as a Marketing Analyst and later took on the challenges of coordinator and manager of the area. He was a producer at Opus Entertainment between 2014 and 2016, when he returned to RBS to edit Infosfera, Atlântida’s nerd culture, games and technology blog. He was also in charge of Atlântida programs – he was currently a producer and communicator for Pretinho Basic.

