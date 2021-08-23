realme GT Master Edition: cell phone with flagship qualities can be purchased on sale

The GT Master Edition realme is a special version of the Chinese manufacturer’s cell phone family, with a number of features similar to flagship smartphones. That is, it provides the user with a premium experience. Now, the model can be purchased with a good discount on the internet, but for a limited time. You can check the offer details and all the main highlights of the device below.

Design by Naoto Fukasawa

One of the main points that are highlighted in this device is its look. Made by designer Naoto Fukusawa, it features a suitcase-shaped look to spark the urge to travel and explore. This is represented by the back that looks like the object’s horizontal grid. According to the artist, inspiration is drawn from life and consists of a combination of unconscious design with the style of the realme, in order to bring something “interesting” to the consumer for the memories of his explorations around the world – a feeling like when he opens and closes both suitcases. “Traveling has played an important role in my life, allowing me to learn differences in the world and what real design is. I wanted to design the phone for all peoples. Especially for positive, active and lively people.” Naoto Fukasawa designer In addition, the construction of the GT Master Edition realme features a concave vegan leather finish, a material that demands high processing precision. His creation required transforming the polymer into a three-dimensional shape by injection molding. After that, the leather is synthesized with the substrate by hot pressure. The device delivers three color options: Voyager Frey, Luna White and Daybrek Blue.

flagship camera

The camera system also seeks to focus on what the flagships deliver. The realme GT Master Edition comes equipped with a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture and an 85-degree angle of view. Also, the resolution of the images is 6560 x 4928. In the main set, there are three lenses present in this model. The primary camera delivers 64 MP and promises to shoot perfectly from far to near, day to night and portrait to landscape. Among the features, there is exclusive and professional street photography mode. Realme worked with several street photographers to discuss how to create emotion and tell stories in these venues. Some quick functions like DIS Snapshot Mode, quick open – which lets you launch the camera app by double tapping the volume down button with screen off – instant focus and quick zoom are examples of this. Another feature is the street filter, which provides a color science to simulate cinematic effects similar to Kodak and give a look with strong colors and contrast. The preset B&W Plus reduces interference from algorithms such as HDR and increases light and shadow. Finally, the dramatic filter reinforces the expression of emotion in the details of the subject portrayed.

top of the line screen

Another part of the realme smartphone that provides the iconic experience is the screen. The Chinese manufacturer opted for an AMOLED panel from Samsung, with 100% DCI-P3 colors. In other words, it exhibits rich color, narrower frames and lower power consumption. Among the main highlights of the display is the 120 Hz refresh rate. This means that Android animations and games get more fluid here. Also, the tap sampling rate is 360 Hz.

Performance inherited from the GT series

The GT Master Edition realme comes equipped with the Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform. Qualcomm’s chipset features 6nm lithography, up to 2.4GHz core clock and 90fps mode support in games like Honor of Kings. When activating GT Mode, the entire performance peak is released. The user gets the maximum possible CPU, 120 Hz screen, enhanced image quality with Ultra HD visuals turned on, fast game play and 4D vibe. The cooling system is composed of a steam chamber with an area of ​​up to 1,729.8 mm², larger and more efficient than conventional solutions. Altogether, there are five layers made of graphite, copper, aluminum alloy and silica gel, to always keep the phone in high performance without any type of heating. In memories, the device has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. There is also Advanced DRE technology, to convert ROM into virtual RAM and expand multitasking performance. The battery, on the other hand, has 4,300 mAh, with a 65-W Superdart charge and protection against voltage overload. To top it off, the model delivers an improved gaming experience, with features like HyperBoost, to play without being out of step. Frame Boost speeds up the frame rate and predicts high intensity scenarios intelligently. Lastly, Touch Boost speeds up the tap rate and increases the smoothness of games.

other features

This device also delivers other features that seek to help or facilitate the user. One is the presence of a fingerprint reader under the screen, with a new security filter to improve the monitoring and recognition dimension. The box also comes with a protective case made of TPU, a material to give comfort and durability, with the same shape as a 3D suitcase. In addition, there is the realme UI 2.0 interface, with customization options to make the system the way you want it.

technical specifications

6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Platform

8 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, stereo sound, NFC and digital player under display

4,300 mAh battery with 65W charging

Android 11 running under the UI realme





Offer and how to take advantage

The GT Master Edition realme will have its offer in effect from 4:00 am on August 23 – Brasília time – inside the brand’s official store on AliExpress. A $20 coupon will be given for the first 2,000 pieces. The promotion will bring the value, which originally ranged from $299 to $339, down to $259 to $319. Units are limited to the first six hours of the promotion. To enjoy, just access this link using the SDBRRELME coupon. So, did you like the new promotion for the special edition of realme’s top-of-the-line model? Comment with us! Publish

