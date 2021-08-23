Referee ends Ceará x Fla before foul and Chico Pinheiro bugle

The match between Ceará and Flamengo, for the Brazilian Championship, ended in a draw 1-1. At the end of the match, referee Leandro Vuaden made a decision that generated controversy: he ended the match before a free kick near the area in favor of the team. Ceará.

On his social networks, journalist Chico Pinheiro, presenter of Bom Dia Brasil, on TV Globo, and a supporter of Atlético-MG, corrected the referee. He shared a montage that compares the move to a foul for Ceará after the extra time in the game against Galo that resulted in the victory goal of Ceará by 2-1 in the sixth round of the competition.

The original publication suggests that Flamengo was favored, as different decisions were taken under similar circumstances – and by the same referee. Chico Pinheiro was more subtle in his comment.

“Just an amazing coincidence, isn’t it?” the presenter quipped.

Classification

With the tie, Flamengo went to 28 points – in 15 games – and entered the G-4 of Brasileirão, in fourth position. Ceará, with 24 points added in 17 matches, is the eighth.

The defeat to Ceará was one of three of Atlético-MG in the competition. The team leads the Brasileirão with 12 wins and 37 points in 16 games. Tomorrow (22), in the complement of the round, Galo will face Fluminense, away from home, at 20:00 (GMT).