Regularized! Arias should debut on Thursday at Fluminense

New reinforcement of Fluminense, Jhon Arias is free to play. But not this Monday. The Colombian appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) today and, therefore, is available to coach Marcão in the match on Thursday.

The debut of the 23-year-old attacking midfielder, therefore, depends only on Marcão. The tendency is for it to be related to the first duel with Atlético-MG for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Flu and Galo will start deciding on a spot in the semifinals on Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at Engenhão. The return game will take place on the 16th, also at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão. There is no qualifying goal criterion.