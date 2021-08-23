Renata Ceribelli goes to Fantástico dressed as a brigadier

Renata Ceribelli participated today in “Fantástico” dressed as a brigadeiro, the disguise she wore when participating in the program “The Masked Singer Brasil”.

Ceribelli was unmasked last Tuesday (17th) and not even her Sunday colleagues knew that the journalist would be on another Globo program.

“He outsmarted the entire ‘Fantastic'”, confessed presenter Tadeu Schmidt. “Nobody here at Fantástico suspected,” confirmed Poliana Abritta. Renata Ceribelli is a special reporter for “Fantástico” and invented a vacation to justify her disappearance.

The journalist also showed behind the scenes of the program. Participants walk around wearing a black sweatshirt that says “don’t talk to me” as well as a beanie and a dark face shield. They disguise themselves still in the car on their way to the recordings.

Participants also receive voice and body movement training. However, neither the choreographer nor the dancers can see their faces. Each has a guardian, practically the only person who knows the identity, and behind the scenes this person speaks for the character.

In the report, Renata Ceribelli also revealed that the production of “The Masked Singer Brasil” occupies five floors of a hotel in São Paulo, where rehearsals and recordings take place.

In addition to the precautions against covid-19, the team has other concerns. Participants cannot even meet in the elevator.