Renner says he has not received notification from Procon about cyber attack

The administration of Renner Stores stated in a note on Friday night (20) not to have knowledge of any formal notification from Procon-SP regarding the cyber attack that the company suffered on Thursday (19), and that left its website temporarily down.

Procon-SP reported on Friday that it notified the company asking for explanations about what happened. This Saturday (21), the retailer’s website was already working normally.

According to Procon-SP, Renner should inform which databases were affected, what was the level of exposure, for what period the site was unavailable and if there was a leak of personal customer data.

The information must be answered by next Wednesday (25).

On Thursday, the company confirmed in a statement to the market the occurrence of an invasion in its systems that took its website down. The retailer also added that its key databases remained preserved.

On Friday, there were records that the network’s card system was slow and faulty, although purchases with debit and credit cards were proceeding without problems.

*With State Content