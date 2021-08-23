Researcher discovers seven unreleased songs by Belchior in files from the dictatorship – 08/22/2021 – Illustrated

Sitting in his chair at home and patiently opening one document after another in the digitized collection of the National Archives, journalist and music researcher Renato Vieira recently found seven new songs by the singer and composer Belchior.

The lyrics of “Fim do Mundo”, “Baião de Dois Vinte e Dois”, “Alazão”, “Adivinha”, “Other Constellations”, “Bip… Bip…” and “Posto em Sossego”, some composed in partnership with colleagues Fagner and Fausto Nilo, they appeared in the system because they were sent, between 1971 and 1979, to the Public Entertainment Censorship Division — an agency created by the military dictatorship to analyze artistic productions.

The researcher claims that he did not find the songs in phonographic records — this means that the songs may have been sung, possibly set to music, or even had been recorded in a homemade way, but were never released.

None of them were censored, as happened with other lyrics that the researcher also mined, but none of them were recorded by Cearense. It is not known, however, if any of the musician’s partners keep demos that have never seen the light of day.

Vieira says he still doesn’t know the reasons why the compositions haven’t been released, but he makes some bets. “I think it was issues with the record companies. ‘Adivinha’, for example, was sent by Copacabana in 1971, and he stayed there for a short time. Between that year and 1972, which is when most of these songs were submitted, he only made one recording. It could have been the natural difficulty at the beginning of his career”, he says.

In the same year that he sent the lyrics to “Adivinha” for analysis, Belchior won a university festival with the song “Na Hora do Lunch” — this one recorded on his debut single.

It still had five years to go, however, for its consecration with “Alucinação”, a record known for keeping hits like “Como Nosso Pais”, “Velha Colored Clothing” and “Just a Latin American Boy”.

Researcher of the musician’s work since 2013 —Vieira has already re-edited 11 records from Ceará—, the journalist says he is always in search of those lost links. “As Belchior doesn’t have an organized collection, my desire is to collect the pieces because it’s important to rescue this memory of someone so important to Brazilian music”, he says.

Contrary to debates about the release of posthumous works, Vieira says he believes that these songs were approved by the musician. “Since they were sent for censorship evaluation, these are lyrics that he considered releasing in his own voice or in the voice of other interpreters”, he explains.

The journalist says that, for the time being, he does not plan to do anything with the discovery. “I just want people to know that this material exists, we do research for it. And there is always something to discover about Belchior”, he says.

Chris Fuscaldo, who is a journalist and co-author of “Viver É Melhor Que Sonhar”, a book that maps the last years of the missing Belchior, says he did not identify, at first, that these lyrics were released by the musician.