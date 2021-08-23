Return of those who weren’t: ASUS is relaunching the 2014 GeForce GT 730

The company’s new board is focused to be used to give video on a multi-monitor system

One of the areas most affected by the global chip shortage was the GPU industry, forcing several manufacturers to look for ways to supply the market, with some of them reusing older models.

This is the case with the new ASUS GeForce GT 730, what is a re-release of an old model made for “enable silent productivity from multiple monitors.”

The model, which was originally released in 2014, comes with some visual changes and improvements over the old version. Internally the video card comes with the same GK208 GPU, made in architecture Kepler, with a total of 384 CUDA cores and 902 MHz speed, with a boost of up to 927 MHz.

In total the card has 2GB of GDDR5 memory, which shows that this model is not made to play, much less mine cryptocurrencies. Instead, the ASUS are betting that your new GeForce GT 730 can be useful for those who don’t need a lot of performance, but just want a model to give video – something that this version suits well.



Credits: ASUS Disclosure



– Continues after advertising –

To bring the best possible solution in this regard, the main change in the new GPU compared to the old one is in the video outputs. The new model features a total of 4 HDMI 1.4b outputs, which allows the GPU to be used with a system of multiple monitors with a maximum resolution of up to 4K (3840×2160 pixels).

The model of ASUS also draws attention by occupy only a single PCIe 2.0 slot which, according to the manufacturer, gives extra space for users to equip other devices on additional PCIe.

Another positive point of the model is its cooling system. As the board is not made for heavy tasks, the company has only equipped a passive cooling system on it, which will help those who intend to have it. a quiet computer focused for work.

THE ASUS has not yet released neither the release date nor the price of the new GeForce GT 730, but the model is expected to arrive costing approximately US$75, equivalent to around R$400 in direct conversion, without taxes.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: NotebookCheck Source: ASUS