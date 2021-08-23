Revealed if The Chair’s University Exists in Real Life

The University of Pembroke is the imposing institution where The Chair’s action takes place. From the old buildings to the young people rushing to class, everything feels very real. So is The Chair’s Pembroke University a university that exists in real life? Here is the truth.

While The Chair sounds like a realistic series, that doesn’t mean Pembroke University is a real place. The characters and situations were created for the series.

Yes, there is a city called Pembroke in the United States, but that particular university was invented for The Chair.

And yes, there is an institution called Pembroke College in real life, but it’s in Cambridge, England, and it has nothing to do with the fictional Pembroke University shown in the series.

More about The Chair

The Chair is a dramatic comedy series. The series was released on Netflix on August 20, 2021. It is set at the fictional University of Pembroke, in what appears to be New England.

“The Chair accompanies Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), who has just been appointed Head of the English Department at the prestigious Pembroke University.”

“Now the teacher and mother of little Ju-Hee (Everly Carganilla) has to face a unique set of challenges as the first woman and non-white person to hold the position.”

The Chair’s cast includes Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, Everly Carganilla and others.

The Chair is now available on Netflix.