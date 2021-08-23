Rigoni celebrates São Paulo’s victory at the Brazilian Nationals, but self-criticizes: “I didn’t play well today” | São Paulo

Emiliano Rigoni celebrated São Paulo’s 1-0 victory over Sport, this Sunday, in the Campeonato Brasileiro, in a publication on his Twitter. But he took the opportunity to also make a sincere self-criticism about his performance in the duel.

– Good victory and even more in difficult moments where it’s not possible to play well (I’m self-critical and I didn’t play well today). It is very valuable to take the result forward, and today we did it. Three super important points! Come on, São Paulo. Forward, always – wrote the attacker.

Rigoni really had a low-key performance this Sunday night. Acting more on the right side of the offense, he tried some of the baseline plays, but to no avail. Clear chances of goal, the Argentine had none.

1 of 2 Emiliano Rigoni in a match against Sport — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Emiliano Rigoni in a match against Sport — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

São Paulo’s second top scorer this season, with seven goals, Rigoni is one of the most effective players on the team. Since being hired, the player assumed the role of the cast.

In recent games, however, he has not been able to repeat his good performance in terms of goals and accumulated the fourth straight match without scoring. His last goal came on August 4, in the victory over Vasco, in the Copa do Brasil.

Next Wednesday, against Fortaleza, at 21:30, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Emiliano Rigoni should return to the field to try to end the goal gap and put São Paulo in good condition in the duel.

