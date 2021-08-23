Rockstar Games confirms open world game for the new generation

THE Rockstar Games just confirmed that it is producing an open world game for the next generation, the news is advanced by the official profile of LinkedIn, where the producer listed 93 job openings.

More than 90 vacancies were listed today, August 21st alone, however, the one that draws the most attention is a job opening for Animation Systems Programmer at Rockstar San Diego, where it says that the Rockstar Games is producing a new open world game.

We develop animation technology, from performance capture to a sophisticated runtime engine, for massive open world games.

In the same publication, it is mentioned that this open world game is being scheduled to be released on new generation consoles, in other words, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

We are a global team of programmers and researchers collaborating to push the limits of character animation on next-generation hardware.

As these job openings were posted today, we are still a long way from the game announcement, however, the Rockstar San Diego is known for developing the engine RAGE, help other studios in development and also by Red Dead Redemption 2.

In short, Red Dead Redemption 3 or GTA 6 must be in development at the studios of Rockstar Games.

Source: Linkedin Rockstar Games