Rodolfo: With Giuliano, Corinthians experiences a better stage in Brasileirão – 08/22/2021

After a bad start at Brasileirão, when he was appointed as one of the candidates for relegation for the bad football presented, Corinthians changed. Is very! Mainly after the arrival of midfielder Giuliano, starting in the last three games in which the team has not lost.

With its new creative midfielder, Corinthians de Sylvinho managed to solve a critical problem in the team and started playing. After the defeat by Flamengo, at home, in the 14th round, by 3 x 1, at home, showing a very weak football, Corinthians returned to being a competitive team.

With the entry of Giuliano, Corinthians drew with Santos in Vila Belmiro, deserving even more the victory than the rival. After that, he beat Ceará by 3 x 1 at Neo Química Arena, when he also won the entry of another great reinforcement, midfielder Renato Augusto, who also scored a goal.

This Sunday (22), against Athletico Paranaense, at Arena da Baixada, Corinthians won its second consecutive victory in the Brasileirão, something that it had not achieved until then. And again showing good football, with an organized team on the field. The midfield with Gabriel and Roni in marking and Giuliano and Adson in breeding has been gaining strength. Roni, by the way, scored the winning goal appearing as a surprise man and scored a beautiful header alone in the middle of the area.

The defense has also been proving safe, with Gil and João Victor acting well and Fábio Santos returning to be very participative, now with two assists in two games. In addition to Cassio, who has done good performances. In this victory against Hurricane, Sylvinho placed Renato Augusto, Mateus Vital and Luan in the second half, now having good options in the team.

It still remains for the team to improve on the attack. Jô and Gustavo Mosquito passed another game blank and didn’t have a great participation. But the evolution of the team is clear, which partially jumps to 6th place, already in the classification zone for the Libertadores and its best since the 31st round of 2019.

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)