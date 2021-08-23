Rumor: NetherRealm Studios prioritizes Mortal Kombat 12 over Injustice 3

Facebook

NetherRealm Studios may be prioritizing a new Mortal Kombat instead of a possible Injustice 3, due to uncertainty about his future with WB Games (Warner Bros. Discovery will own WB Games).

That’s according to journalist Jeff Grubb, who cites sources in a new Giant Bomb video that suggested the developer is currently working on Mortal Kombat 12 (via VGC).

“It’s in line with reality and with what I’ve heard, Mortal Kombat 12 would make more sense because it’s a game they know will make money, will sell well… Mortal Kombat 11 it was great, it’s going well, but if you release Mortal Kombat 12, it will also sell and do well,” Grubb said.

“At the same time, you don’t need to use any of those Batman or Superman characters that might be tied to licensing if you try to get rid of NetherRealm or sell it to anyone.”

The excerpt about NetherRealm Studios can be seen at 2:52 of the video below.