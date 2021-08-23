S Pen on Galaxy Z Fold 3: Samsung Details Digital Pen Features | Cell phone

Buyers of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Samsung) will have a novelty: the S Pen digital pen will get a special version for the folding cell phone. The accessory will be sold separately and will have a Pro edition with extra functionality such as taking notes while viewing audiovisual content or locating the device if lost. In a recent video, the manufacturer detailed its operation.

The S Pen pen, one of the darlings of the Note line, is now part of another product category, as the brand does not intend to renew the Galaxy Note generation this year. It is worth mentioning that the pen of the last generation should not be used on the foldable as there is a risk of damage to the screen.

Fold 3’s creators say that implementing S Pen support was an opportunity to expand the versatility of using the smartphone’s 7.6-inch screen. It lets you take notes on part of the screen while the other plays YouTube videos or videoconferences. This same note scheme can be carried out in tools such as a calendar or calendar, which must allow detailed appointments to be recorded.

Another technology implemented at the launch is the Find My S Pen, a function from Find My Mobile, which should detect the pen’s location when it is lost. This tool was initially thought to help find Galaxy devices, but now extends to the S Pen. Smart Things, the app responsible for tracking, detects the position of devices with the help of other Galaxy nearby.

The Pen Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 3 is longer than the simple version of the pen and also has more modern specifications. It features a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection and a separate battery that is rechargeable via USB-C. The possibility of use also extends to perform functions such as remote control, for example.

The paraphernalia, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, has not yet been released in Brazil. The folding was presented for the suggested value of US$ 1,799.99, equivalent to R$ 9,660 in direct conversion. The pens, in turn, are available for amounts between US$ 49 (R$ 260 – for the simple version) and US$ 99 (R$ 530 – for Pro).

Samsung renewed the folding line in the middle of this month, at the Unpacked event, along with devices like Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic and Buds 2. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones also arrived with renewed technical specifications.