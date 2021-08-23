‘Sad day’: Tarcisio Filho’s wife talks about the actor’s birthday





Tarcísio Filho’s wife, Mocita Fagundes, paid tribute to the actor this Sunday (22), on a social network, to commemorate the actor’s 57th birthday. In the post, she wrote: “Love. A birthday should never be a sad day, but this one is being. So… I just want to be close. I love you and I’m here. Tarcisio, when the sadness passes – the joy will remain “, he wrote.

Mocita also made a post praising her husband: “I come from a family of artists, I work with artists and I joined another family of artists. My husband is an artist and I’m very proud of that. It must really be difficult for the artist… not to be artist. A special kiss for the birthday artist of the day, Tarcísio Filho. I love you,” he declared.

Tarcisio Filho lost his father recently. Actor Tarcísio Meira was a victim of covid-19 and died on August 12th. Glória Menezes was also hospitalized with the disease, but recovered and was already discharged.

