Saints Row | Competitor of GTA 6 is announced; Check out the teaser!

Saints Row, the famous open world franchise that is practically a great parody of GTA in its last games, it will finally receive a reboot and get ahead against GTA 6.

The game had a small teaser released, but this one still shows little, so the big reveal will happen next week, on August 25th during the Opening Night Live (ONL) at Gamescom 2021. In the same way, you can check the teaser below:

Saints Row won many fans over the years and took advantage of many of the mechanics of GTA, and adapted them to his crazy world. Saints Row 4, took the game to even more insane heights, introducing super powers and an alien invasion.

In short, the revelation will take place next Wednesday, August 25th, from 3pm (Brasilia) and the game must be exclusive to the new generation and be released to Windows PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Source: Gematsu