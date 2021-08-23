Salary of civil servants is threatened with defense of the PEC of Precatório

With the expansion of Bolsa Família and increases in judicial debts, the economic team is pressuring the National Congress for the approval of the PEC of Precatório. According to the Minister of Economy, without the approval of the PEC, there may be a lack of money for the payment of salaries for civil servants.

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), and his team plan to carry out the expansion of projects, such as the family allowance. The idea is that these programs will be used as references in his 2022 election campaign.

One of the proposals is the expansion of Bolsa Família, which should be called Brazil Aid. The idea is to expand the average payment, which today is R$192 and the number of beneficiaries. For this, one of the suggestions presented to the National Congress was the PEC dos Precatórios.

The court orders are payment requests issued by the Judiciary to collect from municipalities, states or the Union amounts due after final court conviction. However, a precatório is only characterized if the debt exceeds the maximum amount paid by an RPV (Small Value Requisition).

For the Federal Government, debts above 60 minimum wages are paid through the precatório. These payments are released annually, in a single batch that usually takes place until July. Therefore, release the authorized debts until July 1st.

The PEC dos Precatórios suggests the installment of debts in 10 years and the change in the correction rate. Currently, the value is corrected by the IPCA-E (Special Extended National Consumer Price Index), which tracks inflation. The Ministry of Economy suggested that the correction of debts should be based on the Selic rate.

According to the PEC dos Precatórios, debts in excess of R$ 66 million may be paid in ten annual installments and 15% in cash. Other court orders may be paid in installments if the total sum exceeds 2.6% of the Union’s current net revenue.

The government’s economic team stated that, if the PEC dos Precatórios is not approved, it will be difficult to close the 2022 General Budget of the Union without blowing the ceiling.

For this reason, said Guedes, there may be a lack of money for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines and for the payment of salaries of civil servants in the next year.

