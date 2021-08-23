Samsung allows to store vaccination card in digital wallet

Samsung devices that support Samsung Pay have received a feature update. It now has the ability to store digital versions of the Covid-19 vaccination cards through a partnership with the nonprofit health organization The Commons Project, according to a statement from the smartphone company.

To do this, users must first download the CommonHealth app which is free from the Google Play Store and follow the instructions to access the Covid-19 vaccine registry from participating pharmacies, healthcare systems and healthcare providers. This is because not all providers are connected to the system yet.

This way, people who have access to the credential in the app can add it to the Samsung Pay wallet. The Covid-19 Vaccine Pass will soon be available on the Samsung Pay app home page.

For restaurants, schools, offices and other places that require proof of vaccinations, it remains unclear whether establishments will accept these electronic versions or whether people will have to show it on paper. Furthermore, Samsung Pay still has a small share in the mobile payments market, where Apple Pay still dominates.

In fact, the Covid-19 vaccine electronic card model took a while to be accepted. In June, Google opened Android’s integrated pass system to allow users to store a digital vaccination card on their phones.

First available in the US, the resource will be supported by healthcare professionals or other organizations authorized to distribute vaccines. In North American states – such as New York and California – their own digital vaccine cards have already been introduced.

Source: The Verge

