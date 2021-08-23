Santos turns on Internacional, but suffers a draw in the final minutes with the former’s law in a mind-blowing game

O saints received the International on Sunday night (22) at Vila Belmiro for the 17th round of the Brazilian championship and, with goals from Pirani and Madson on one side and Mercado and Yuri Alberto on the other, they drew 2-2.

The game started busy from the start. At 7 minutes, Mercado took advantage of Santos’ defense and opened the scoring for the visiting team.

After that, Peixe went on top of the opponent, in search of recovery, having a goal disallowed and a clear chance wasted by Marcos Leonardo.

But it was Pirani who equalized, when he broke into the opposing defense and touched Daniel’s exit, almost in the small area.

Shortly thereafter, a cross hit the head of Madson, who tried hard at the angle and turned the score in favor of the home team.

In the second stage, in a new silly defense of Santos, a throw found Edenilson in the area, the midfielder just fixed it and Yuri Alberto pushed it into the net.

Championship status

The two teams remain tied on points in the table, both with 22 points. Inter are in 10th, with Santos close behind.

The ace of the game: Pirani

In a beautiful individual play, he tied the score and returned confidence to the home team, in addition to actively participating in the team’s attacking plays.

ex law

When the game seemed almost resolved, Yuri Alberto sanctified the former’s law to be able to equal the score once again. The striker was formed in the base category of the club from Vila Belmiro.

Ups and downs debut

Mercado started his journey at Internacional in the best way, with a goal in the first minutes. After that, however, he almost handed a goal to Marcos Leonardo and made a foul that could have cost him a red card.

upcoming games

Santos now focuses on Brazil’s Cup, where you face the Athletic-PR. Inter, in turn, will only play again next weekend, against Atlético-GO.

Datasheet

Santos 2 x 2 International

GOALS: Pirani and Madson (Santos); Mercado and Yuri Alberto (Inter)

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Jean Mota and Pirani; Sánchez (Balieiro), Marcos Leonardo (Bruno Marques) and Lucas Braga. Technician: Fernando Diniz

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Mercado (Guerrero), Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés (Paulo Victor); Dourado, Lindoso (Boschilia), Edenílson and Patrick (Palacios), Taison and Yuri Alberto (Johnny). Coach: Diego Aguirre