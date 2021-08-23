Scenario for 2022 worsens and analysts warn of risks in the economy – Economy

(photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP) While President Jair Bolsonaro goes into direct confrontation with the Federal Supreme Court (STF), triggering a new chapter of the institutional crisis, market analysts see an increasingly bleak future for the economy in 2022. Inflation does not give respite and risks Taxpayers are back on the market’s radar, which does not rule out stagflation or even a recession next year, mainly due to the increasing cost of a Bolsonaro that signals that it will do everything it can to win in the electoral fight.

The reality shock of this populist Bolsonaro is underway, and, as a consequence, estimates for growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for next year are in free fall and not even the risks of recession or stagflation are discarded. The scenario designed by analysts for an election year, which is usually atypical, of an increasingly weak economy, with rising interest rates and strong inflation, eroding the purchasing power of Brazilians and keeping millions of them in the unemployment line.

This pessimism was the result of mixed signals about the government’s fiscal responsibility, which does not reveal the size of the new Bolsa Famlia or how it will be funded. In addition, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, defends tooth and nail a measure that undermines the Constitution by proposing the postponement in the payment of precarious debts – judicial debts of the Union – through the Proposal for the Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) No. 23 /2021, which also tries to circumvent the spending ceiling – a constitutional amendment that limits the increase in expenditures to the previous year’s inflation – to open more space for public spending in the middle of an election year, according to experts.

No wonder confidence in the government has deteriorated. The interest charged for the purchase of public bonds is in two digits, for both medium and long terms. According to Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, the Bolsonaro cost is leaving the economy worse than before the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, with August inflation likely to run at the 2015 level, when the Consumer Price Index Broad (IPCA) accumulated an increase of 10.67%, and the dollar will continue to appreciate at R$ 5.50, being the floor for the coming months and next year.

The median of market estimates for 2022 GDP, from 2.5% at the beginning of the year, is heading towards 1.5%, but some analysts do not rule out a rate close to 1% on next year’s GDP. As the statistical load forecast for this year is around 1.4%, if these new projections are confirmed, GDP growth will be zero, at best, while the basic interest rate (Selic) should remain above the level neutral, from 6.5% to 7% by the end of the year, according to the signal given by the Central Bank, which will help to curb activity next year.

“The fundamentals are not good and are deteriorating throughout the year. Low inflation does not exist and the Selic should end the year between 7.5% and 8.5%, which will lead to a real interest rate between 3.5% and 4%, a level that could take the country into a recess next year,” warns economist Simo Silber, professor at the University of So Paulo (USP).

He predicts the GDP of 2022 growing only 1% next year, mainly due to the institutional crisis that is brewing. “The conflict between the Powers is very fierce and should put even more suspicion in the institutions. This bad mood increased with the possibility of default by the precarious, through a unilateral request to restructure a debt that has to be paid”, he adds.

hydrological risk

Gabriel Leal de Barros, chief economist at RPS Capital, recognizes that the worrisome scenario and emphasizes that the biggest risk is the hydrological one, because “it could put the country in a stagflation scenario if there is no rain in the fourth quarter of this year”. Barros, for the time being, maintains at 1.8% the estimate of GDP expansion in 2022, after a growth estimated by him of 5.5% this year, but admits a negative outlook if the drought persists.

Sergio Vale, from MB, reduced the GDP growth forecast for 2022 from 1.8% to 1.4%, but he admits that the outlook for new casualties. “We will have a dramatic scenario next year, with high interest rates and very weak growth amidst a very polarized election,” he says.

According to him, this new wave of market reviews is the result of a combination of the worsening of the domestic and international markets. “But the central backdrop is the constant slippage of economic policy and the weakening of the president on the eve of the election year. From Bolsonaro’s temperament, it will be difficult to believe in any compromise. This permanent state of conflict will continue to detract from growth.” , splice.

Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV, is more concerned about the worsening external scenario, which should not help the recovery of the Brazilian economy as it had been taking place at the beginning of the year. “The pessimism will continue, because emerging markets, such as Brazil, will suffer a lot of instability with the prospect of how high interest rates in the United States will be. And, internally, we still have the uncertainty of the effects of the water crisis this semester, which We still don’t know if they will be more or less intense. And this water crisis communicates with a more competitive political environment, and this increases the risks of the markets and tends to force more volatility”, he explains.

Padovani also does not rule out the fiscal issue in this balance of greater risks. “There is a set of noises that affect growth in the next year”, he amends.

The optimistic short-term estimates are being dissipated and are not expected to improve due to the increase in fiscal restrictions, according to economist Silvia Matos, coordinator of the Macro Bulletin of the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundao Getulio Vargas (FGV Ibre), which forecasts an increase in 1.6% in GDP for next year and also does not rule out downward revisions.

“There is a lot of noise about the government’s alternatives to find space in the 2022 Budget in an election year. There is a legitimate demand for social spending, the problem that the worsening fiscal issue has contaminated the exchange rate scenario and the risk of inflation, which is It is high, and adds more fuel to this fire. Even with a more benign view that the Central Bank will make monetary policy help to control inflation, the fiscal risk via exchange discourages agents’ expectations”, he points out.

“Pessimism gripped the market with the government’s onslaught with unclear measures in relation to the fiscal issue. This contributed to the GDP revisions for 2022, with some below the statistical load of 1.4%”, warns economist Juan Jensen , partner of 4E Consultoria. He says that the market knows that Bolsonaro has always been a populist, but minister Paulo Guedes was the one who used the scale to contain it, but that confidence is dissipating. “The PEC of precarios was the last straw and there is still the new Bolsa Famlia that the government needs to find fiscal space. There is a lot of noise, but the scenario is deteriorating more due to expectations than to actual actions”, claims.

Unlike Paulo Guedes, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who has more credibility with the financial market, admitted growing concern with the fiscal and with the persistence of inflationary pressures. He has even made it clear that the BC will do “whatever is necessary” to keep inflation within the target. However, analysts admit that, even with the BC’s efforts, the 2021 target ceilings, of 5.25% – it has already gone into space – and the 2022 target, of 5%, may not be met for two consecutive years .

Due to these inflationary pressures, Eduardo Velho, chief economist at JF Trust Management Resources, estimates that the Selic rate could reach 9% in March 2022, or even rise further over the next year. “Inflation is persistent, even when we take out seasonal effects. In July, our estimates already indicated an IPCA above 4% next year, but it is possible that inflation will stay above the target in 2022, unless there is a big change, with a sharp drop in commodity prices,” warns Velho.

short blanket

Economist Silvia Matos, coordinator of the Macro Bulletin of the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre), recalls that inflation, which helped the government to correct the ceiling, creating extra space, is charging its price in advance. . According to her estimates, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which corrects expenses, should remain at 8% at the end of the year, and with that, the ceiling slack, which was corrected by the Consumer Price Index Broad (IPCA) accumulated until June, at 8.35%, may not exist. This extra space was initially estimated at R$ 30.4 billion by the government, considering a 6.2% increase in the INPC. “The blanket was shorter and the inflation bonus was short-lived. In fact, inflation is never good. And for the fiscal, it will be one more challenge,” he summarizes.

sour mood

The pessimism that gripped financial agents made the So Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) fall below 115,000, even for a short period, and the dollar touches again at R$ 5.40, while the government insists on defending the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precarious. Only in the accumulated from August to Friday (19), when it closed at 118,052 points, the B3 accumulates a decrease of 3.07% in relation to July, a rate greater than the accumulated decrease in the year, of 0.81%. According to opposition lawmakers, the government will not have support for this pedaling proposal. Meanwhile, interest on fixed rate government bonds maturing from 2026 onwards already exceeds 10% per annum.