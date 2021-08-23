schedule from 8/23 to 8/27 – DCI

The films from this week’s Afternoon Session are unmissable. The comedy, animation, romance and adventure features are shown from Monday to Friday, around 3 pm, Brasília time, after the newspaper Hoje. See the schedule for the coming days, published in the official schedule of the broadcaster.

Monday, August 23 – Films from this week’s Afternoon Session

The week starts with the screening of the film Shrek 2 (2004). In the sequel to the hit animation, Shrek and Fiona have just returned from their honeymoon and live in their home in the swamp. Fiona’s parents discover that she has married and invite them to dinner at the castle, to meet their new son-in-law. They are disgusted to see that their daughter has married a rude ogre, that she has a talking donkey as her best friend, and that she too has become an ogress. Now, Shrek must fight to prove his worth and get his wife back.

Original title: Shrek 2

Cast: Cameron Diaz; Eddie Murphy; Julie Andrews; Rupert Everett

Direction: Andrew Adamson; Conrad Vernon; Kelly Asbury

Nationality: American

Genre: Animation

Schedule: 3pm

Tuesday, August 24th – Dick and Jane’s Follies

On Tuesday, the film will be shown Dick and Jane’s Follies (2005). The couple Dick and Jane live comfortably, but he ends up being fired. The debts keep coming, and the couple is in a chaotic state. They decide to carry out small robberies and are faced with the blow that could make them millionaires.

Original title: Fun With Dick And Jane

Cast: Jim Carrey, Tea Leoni, Alec Baldwin, Richard Jenkins, Angie Harmon, John Michael Higgins

Direction: Dean Parisot

Nationality: American

Genre: Comedy

Schedule: 3:40 pm, after the beach soccer World Cup game

Wednesday, August 25th – Films from this week’s Afternoon Session

On Wednesday, it will be shown Stardust – The Mystery of the Star (2007). To win over the girl he’s in love with, Tristan ventures into a fairyland to retrieve a star. He discovers that the star is actually a beautiful woman. The protagonist sets out on an adventure to protect the celestial beauty, as a powerful sorceress wants to steal her light to stay young forever.

Original title: stardust

Cast: Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Robert de Niro, Sienna Miller, Michelle Pfeiffer, Peter O’Toole

Direction: Matthew Vaughn

Nationality: American

Genre: Adventure

Schedule: 3pm

Thursday, August 26 – A Neighbor’s Love

On Thursday, it’s time to a neighbor’s love (2014). A self-centered realtor lives quietly until his son, whom he hasn’t spoken to in years, asks him to take care of his granddaughter for a while. Having no idea how to care for a child, he asks his neighbor for help.

Original title: And So It Goes

Cast: Michael Douglas; Sterling Jerins; Diane Keaton; Rob Reiner

Direction: Rob Reiner

Nationality: American

Genre: Dramatic comedy

Schedule: 3pm

Friday, August 27th – Films from this week’s Afternoon Session

To close the week, will be displayed Plan B (2010). Tired of waiting for the right man, Zoe decides to undergo artificial insemination to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother. She ends up meeting Stan, which emerges as a real possibility for a relationship. But Zoe wants to keep the relationship at the level of friendship, while needing to hide the early signs of pregnancy. She reveals the truth about the pregnancy to the suitor, who is willing to face the situation.

Original title: The Back-Up Plan

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Alex O’Loughlin, Eric Christian Olsen, Anthony Anderson, Michaela Watkins, Noureen DeWulf, Linda Lavin, Tom Bosley

Direction: Alan Poul

Nationality: American

Genre: Romantic comedy

