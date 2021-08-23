see the numbers drawn this saturday

No one hit the seven dozen in today’s Timemania contest. With that, the prize is accumulated in about R$ 18,868,675.07. Caixa held in São Paulo the draw of the numbers, which were: 29-23-63-74-04-77-59.

Twelve bets matched six numbers and won R$17,580.95; 315 bets hit five numbers and won R$956.78; 4,966 bets made four hits and will receive R$9 and 45,056 bets hit three numbers and win R$3.

How do I enter the next Timemania drawing?

You need to place a bet of ten numbers, plus the team of the heart, at the lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery website. Each contest draws seven numbers and a team of hearts. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw.

How much does it cost to bet on Timemania?

There is only one way of betting: 10 numbers and the team of the heart. For this you pay R$3.00.

And what are my chances of winning at Timemania?

As there is only one way to bet, the chance of taking the top prize, with seven hits, is one in 26,472,637. To match six numbers, the chance is one in 216,103. The heart team is easier: one in 80.